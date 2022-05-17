How does the Animal actress keeps herself fit? What are the things she swears by for fitness? Let's find out...Source: Bollywood
In a video, Rashmika revealed that she drinks a glass of celery juice every day!Source: Bollywood
There are different styles of workouts. Rashmika is into kickboxing and spinning.Source: Bollywood
The Mission Majnu actress also does some weight training every couple of days.Source: Bollywood
Well, you don't have to go on a diet per se. One can watch how much they eat and still be able to keep fit.Source: Bollywood
Hitting the gym is not the only option to keep fit. Rashmika also does yoga, goes on walks, dances and even swims to keep fit.Source: Bollywood
Minimalistic breakfast such as oats and green tea works wonders for Rashmika.Source: Bollywood
What better way to build your core than push-ups? Rashmika swears by push-ups...Source: Bollywood
Stretching and flexing your body work wonders.Source: Bollywood
It is an intangible aspect but one of the most important ones...Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!