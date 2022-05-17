Rashmika Mandanna's Fitness Tips

How does the Animal actress keeps herself fit? What are the things she swears by for fitness? Let's find out...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Juices

In a video, Rashmika revealed that she drinks a glass of celery juice every day!

Source: Bollywood

Fitness routine 

There are different styles of workouts. Rashmika is into kickboxing and spinning.

Source: Bollywood

Workout regime 

The Mission Majnu actress also does some weight training every couple of days. 

Source: Bollywood

Dietary control 

Well, you don't have to go on a diet per se. One can watch how much they eat and still be able to keep fit. 

Source: Bollywood

Changes in workouts

Hitting the gym is not the only option to keep fit. Rashmika also does yoga, goes on walks, dances and even swims to keep fit. 

Source: Bollywood

Breakfast 

Minimalistic breakfast such as oats and green tea works wonders for Rashmika. 

Source: Bollywood

Building strength 

What better way to build your core than push-ups? Rashmika swears by push-ups...

Source: Bollywood

Building flexiblity 

Stretching and flexing your body work wonders. 

Source: Bollywood

Happiness

It is an intangible aspect but one of the most important ones... 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sangita Ghosh's Swaran joins, Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, Shivangi Joshi's Naira and other Most Popular TV characters that India loves

 Find Out More