Here's how Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna keeps fit

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after actresses in the country. She has a list of films in her kitty. So, how does the Animal, Mission Majnu and Pushpa 2 actress keeps fit?

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna's Fitness Tips

How does the Animal actress keeps herself fit? What are the things she swears by for fitness? Let's find out...

Juices

In a video, Rashmika revealed that she drinks a glass of celery juice every day!

Fitness routine 

There are different styles of workouts. Rashmika is into kickboxing and spinning.

Workout regime 

The Mission Majnu actress also does some weight training every couple of days. 

Dietary control 

Well, you don't have to go on a diet per se. One can watch how much they eat and still be able to keep fit. 

Changes in workouts

Hitting the gym is not the only option to keep fit. Rashmika also does yoga, goes on walks, dances and even swims to keep fit. 

Breakfast 

Minimalistic breakfast such as oats and green tea works wonders for Rashmika. 

Building strength 

What better way to build your core than push-ups? Rashmika swears by push-ups...

Building flexiblity 

Stretching and flexing your body work wonders. 

Happiness

It is an intangible aspect but one of the most important ones... 

