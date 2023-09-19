Here's how Salman Khan is prepping to play an Army officer in Vishnuvardhan’s action film

Salman Khan has begun extensive training for his next film with Karan Johar and Vishnuvardhan. Here's what we know so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
The film marks Salman Khan and Karan Johar’s reunion after a gap of 25 years following the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The yet-untitled film will be directed by Shershah fame director Vishnu Vardhan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, south Indian actresses Trisha Krishnan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anushka Shetty were in talks to star in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is touted to be an war-based action thriller based on one of the most heroic wins of India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tiger star will be playing the role of a paramilitary officer in the film set against the backdrop of the Indian army.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman is reportedly hitting the gym daily to prepare for the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was recently spotted with a bald look which he will be sporting in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 57 year-old actor is currently following a strict diet plan to get in the shape of a paramilitary officer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The official announcement about the release date of the film will be done by the makers in the coming 2 months.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor will next be seen back in his Tiger avatar for the third instalment in the spy action film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
