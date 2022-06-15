How did Bhumi lose the extra kilos?Source: Bollywood
Bhumi went 57 from 89 in just 4 months...Source: Bollywood
Bhumi consumes 6-7 litres of detox every day...Source: Bollywood
Bhumi eats everyone but in smaller portions...Source: Bollywood
Bhumi pots for organic and healthier alternatives to satiate her sweet tooth...Source: Bollywood
Bhumi swears by home-cooked food only...Source: Bollywood
Bhumi never consulted anyone for weight loss other than her mom...Source: Bollywood
Bhumi follows a rigorous diet for five days followed by a cheat meal day...Source: Bollywood
Bhumi is very particular about her exercises...Source: Bollywood
