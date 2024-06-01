Here's how your favourite Indian cricketers met the love it their lives
Nishant
| Jun 01, 2024
Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Mehta met at Mumbai airport while Anjali unaware of Sachin's cricket fame, the couple dated for five years and married in 1995.
MS Dhoni and Sakshi Rawat were childhood acquaintances who reconnected in 2007 at The Taj Bengal. They began dating in 2008 and married in 2010.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met during an advertisement shoot, dated for a few years, and married in 2017.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic met in a Mumbai club in 2018, got engaged in 2020, and married during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh met during an advertisement shoot where Ritika was a sports manager. They dated for a few years and got married.
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore met in 1965 at an after-party and married in 1969 overcoming social barriers.
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech met during a birthday party in 2011 but Hazel rejected a coffee date with Yuvi, after 3 years they met again and love blossomed.
KL Rahul met Athiya Shetty through a mutual friend and after a year of dating the couple made their relationship official.
Zaheer Khan met Sagarika Ghatge at a Bollywood event, they were later seen together at Yuvraj’s wedding before making their relationship official.
