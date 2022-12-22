Here's what Bollywood star kids Aryan Khan, Aarav Kumar and more are doing now

You will be fascinated to know what our Bollywood star kids like Aryan Khan, Aarav Kumar and many more are doing as of now. Take a look at the same right here.

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son will be making his debut as a showrunner, writer and director with a new web show under SRK's production house.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

According to an ETimes report, Karan Johar will launch Saif's son in an untitled film on defense force directed by Kayoze Irani.

Aarav Kumar

Akshay Kumar's son reportedly is studying in UK and has no plans of entertaining Bollywood right now.

Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan's son Junaid has signed up for a movie named Maharaja and reportedly it is based on Maharaja Libel Case, 1862.

Nirvan Khan

Sohail Khan's son is working as an assistant director for uncle Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3.

Yashvardhan Ahuja

Govinda's son has worked behind the scenes on a few films, but his debut movie is still under the wraps.

Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya will be playing an important role in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Babil Khan

The Qala star does not want to plan his career, as per a report by ETimes.

Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora's son is studying filmmaking in US and reportedly will join dad Arbaaz Khan's production house.

Karan Deol

He has done two movies in Bollywood Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. He will now be seen in Apne 2.

