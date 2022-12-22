Here's what Bollywood star kids Aryan Khan, Aarav Kumar and more are doing now

You will be fascinated to know what our Bollywood star kids like Aryan Khan, Aarav Kumar and many more are doing as of now. Take a look at the same right here.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan's son will be making his debut as a showrunner, writer and director with a new web show under SRK's production house.Source: Bollywood
According to an ETimes report, Karan Johar will launch Saif's son in an untitled film on defense force directed by Kayoze Irani.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar's son reportedly is studying in UK and has no plans of entertaining Bollywood right now.Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan's son Junaid has signed up for a movie named Maharaja and reportedly it is based on Maharaja Libel Case, 1862.Source: Bollywood
Sohail Khan's son is working as an assistant director for uncle Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3.Source: Bollywood
Govinda's son has worked behind the scenes on a few films, but his debut movie is still under the wraps.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya will be playing an important role in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.Source: Bollywood
The Qala star does not want to plan his career, as per a report by ETimes.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora's son is studying filmmaking in US and reportedly will join dad Arbaaz Khan's production house.Source: Bollywood
He has done two movies in Bollywood Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. He will now be seen in Apne 2.Source: Bollywood
