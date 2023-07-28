Here's what Dulquer Salmaan used to do before becoming an actor

This heartthrob is not just an amazing actor, but a businessman as well. Take a look at what all he owns.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023

Amazing actor

Dulquer has been doing amazingly well as an actor but do you know what he used to do before he that?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In father's footsteps

Just like his father, Dulquer also didn't start his career as an actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Businessman

He was into business before becoming an actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love for cars

Dulquer owned a car trading website as he is an ardent lover of cars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chain of clinics

It is said that he also owns a dental business chain in Chennai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Board of directors

Dulquer is also one of the directors of Motherhood Hospital located in Bengaluru.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dubai hospitality

It is said that he owns a couple of hotels/restaurants in Dubai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Passion for acting

After gaining some experience in business, Dulquer decided to follow his passion for acting and made his debut in the Malayalam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 cult movies of Tollywood no one should miss

 

 Find Out More