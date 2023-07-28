Here's what Dulquer Salmaan used to do before becoming an actor

This heartthrob is not just an amazing actor, but a businessman as well. Take a look at what all he owns.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023
Dulquer has been doing amazingly well as an actor but do you know what he used to do before he that?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just like his father, Dulquer also didn't start his career as an actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was into business before becoming an actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dulquer owned a car trading website as he is an ardent lover of cars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that he also owns a dental business chain in Chennai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dulquer is also one of the directors of Motherhood Hospital located in Bengaluru.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that he owns a couple of hotels/restaurants in Dubai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After gaining some experience in business, Dulquer decided to follow his passion for acting and made his debut in the Malayalam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!