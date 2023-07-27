Here's what Priyanka Chopra does for a goddess like curvaceous body

Priyanka Chopra takes care of herself by following a fitness regime. Take a look at how she maintains her sexy body.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023
Priyanka loves swimming which helps her to be fit.
Priyanka in an interview with Vogue revealed that she does 15–20 laps when it comes to swimming.
Priyanka also revealed that her mood is lifted with swimming.
She also feels energetic and prepared to begin her day.
Pee Cee swears by swimming as it gives the body a thorough workout by working on various muscle groups.
Swimming is the best form of cardiovascular fitness.
For the actress Swimming has positive impacts on mental health, including reducing feelings of depression and anxiety.
Swimming is a great activity for people of all ages and fitness levels and the diva swears by it.
Priyanka feels that water decreases stress on joints and lowers the chance of impact-related injuries.
A moderate swim will burn about 500 calories.
A vigorous swim may burn as many as 700 calories in an hour.
Now we know the secret behind Priyanka's great figure.
