Here’s why Katrina Kaif didn’t marry Salman Khan after breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, but chose Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif shared a great bond with Salman Khan and yet didn't go back to him after breakup with Ranbir Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
The Tiger 3 actress initially made headlines due to her alleged love affairs with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tiger 3 actress was in a relationship with Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan. Though they never made it official.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan was reportedly unhappy and deeply affected with his separation from Katrina. It was also said that he is upset with the actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is reported that Katrina cheated on Salman to be with Ranbir Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif was told by Salman Khan that she missed an opportunity to become Mrs. Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman even took a dig at Katrina by calling her Katrina Kaif Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After being in a live-in relationship allegedly, they both parted ways.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The superstar openly helped her revive her career, but personally, they both had moved on.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was destined for them to be together. They met on a set and there were instant sparks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina and Vicky got married two years ago, and today they are a happy couple whom fans look up to.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif continues to share a good bond with ex-Salman and his family, and they both will be seen in Tiger 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
