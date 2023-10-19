Here’s why Katrina Kaif didn’t marry Salman Khan after breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, but chose Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif shared a great bond with Salman Khan and yet didn't go back to him after breakup with Ranbir Kapoor.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Katrina Kaif and her love affairs

The Tiger 3 actress initially made headlines due to her alleged love affairs with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan

The Tiger 3 actress was in a relationship with Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan. Though they never made it official.

Breakup ke baad

Salman Khan was reportedly unhappy and deeply affected with his separation from Katrina. It was also said that he is upset with the actress.

Did Katrina Kaif ditch Salman Khan?

It is reported that Katrina cheated on Salman to be with Ranbir Kapoor.

Missed the opportunity to be Mrs. Khan

Katrina Kaif was told by Salman Khan that she missed an opportunity to become Mrs. Salman Khan.

Katrina Kaif Kapoor

Salman even took a dig at Katrina by calling her Katrina Kaif Kapoor.

Katrina and Ranbir break up?

After being in a live-in relationship allegedly, they both parted ways.

Why didn't Katrina Kaif go back to Salman?

The superstar openly helped her revive her career, but personally, they both had moved on.

When Katrina Kaif met Vicky Kaushal

It was destined for them to be together. They met on a set and there were instant sparks.

Finally, Mrs. Kaushal

Katrina and Vicky got married two years ago, and today they are a happy couple whom fans look up to.

Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif continues to share a good bond with ex-Salman and his family, and they both will be seen in Tiger 3.

