Hi Nanna, Berlin and other new releases to watch over the weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024
Berlin is a spin-off to Money Heist. The new web-series has dropped on Netflix and it is as thrilling as Money Heist.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hi Nanna on Netflix starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur will touch your hearts. The story about love, fear and eternal connection is a must watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Good Grief is a comedy drama starring Dan Levy. It is on Netflix. It is about a man grieving the loss of his husband by going on a trip to Paris.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first season of thriller Fool Me Once released on Netflix and has been trending in top 10.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Three Of Us on Netflix has only received positive reviews. The story revolves around a woman who has been diagnosed with dementia.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first season of Marry My Husband has released on Amazon Prime Video. So far two episodes are already out.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The third season of Cubicles is out on SonyLiv. If you haven't watched the first seasons yet, binge-watch all of them over the weekend and get some corporate lessons.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anime web series Ishura is out on Disney+Hotstar. It released on January 6 and has an IMDb rating of 7.1.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Society of the Snow is on Netflix. The Spanish film is now running for Oscars 2024. It is about the survivors of a plane crash stranded in Andes Mountains.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut's movie Tejas is now available on Zee5. End your first week on a patriotic note.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bitconned is a documentary about three guys using cryptocurrency to scam the investors. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The part 2 of Gyeongseong Creature is up on Netflix. The Korean survival drama is quite interesting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Indian films that set Pakistan box office on fire
Find Out More