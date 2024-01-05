Hi Nanna, Berlin and other new releases to watch over the weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024

Berlin is a spin-off to Money Heist. The new web-series has dropped on Netflix and it is as thrilling as Money Heist.

Hi Nanna on Netflix starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur will touch your hearts. The story about love, fear and eternal connection is a must watch.

Good Grief is a comedy drama starring Dan Levy. It is on Netflix. It is about a man grieving the loss of his husband by going on a trip to Paris.

The first season of thriller Fool Me Once released on Netflix and has been trending in top 10.

Three Of Us on Netflix has only received positive reviews. The story revolves around a woman who has been diagnosed with dementia.

The first season of Marry My Husband has released on Amazon Prime Video. So far two episodes are already out.

The third season of Cubicles is out on SonyLiv. If you haven't watched the first seasons yet, binge-watch all of them over the weekend and get some corporate lessons.

Anime web series Ishura is out on Disney+Hotstar. It released on January 6 and has an IMDb rating of 7.1.

Society of the Snow is on Netflix. The Spanish film is now running for Oscars 2024. It is about the survivors of a plane crash stranded in Andes Mountains.

Kangana Ranaut's movie Tejas is now available on Zee5. End your first week on a patriotic note.

Bitconned is a documentary about three guys using cryptocurrency to scam the investors. It is on Netflix.

The part 2 of Gyeongseong Creature is up on Netflix. The Korean survival drama is quite interesting.

