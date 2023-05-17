Top 10 romantic anime series on Netflix which will make you fall in love
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023
There are many romantic anime series on Netflix which are very unique.
Here, check out the romantic anime shows on Netflix which will make you believe in the concept of love.
Hi Score Girl on Netflix shows the romance between Haruo Yaguchi and Akira Ono who are gamers and are competing for money.
Lost Song on Netflix is about two girls who are drawn to one another. They use their voice as a strength in their kingdom.
Sailor Moon Crystal on Netflix is about Usagi Tsukino and her buddies who discover their identities to save the universe.
No Doubt In Us shows the lives of Emperor Xiao Jinyun and Empress Xu as they switch bodies. Watch this interesting pair on Netflix.
Romantic Killer on Netflix is about how a nerdy teen Anzu Hoshino loves chocolates, video games and her cat. It is taken away by a mystical person who wants her to fall in love.
In Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san Nishikata is teased by her crush Takagi. It shows how love can be strange.
Aggretsuko is a romantic comedy on Retsuko whose work and romantic life is equally messed up.
Kimi Ni Todoke is about a shy girl Sawako Kuronuma who does not have friends. Kazehaya becomes her friends and things change.
Ouran High School Host Club on Netflix has cute romance which will engage the minds of the audience.
Vampire In The Garden is about a human called Momo who is in love with Fine the Queen of the vampires.
