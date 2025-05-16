Hierarchy to Gangnam Beauty, 9 K-dramas which bring back High School nostalgia
Priyanshu Ranjan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 16, 2025
Here's a list of Highschool K-Dramas
Hierarchy: A classroom drama where classrooms look like fancy lounges and the elites oppress the poor.
Weak Hero Class 1: School’s top and quiet student finds himself getting bullied, uses his sharp mind to fight back.
All of Us Are Dead: Students of a high school must coordinate and work together to survive a zombie apocalypse.
Extraordinary You: When a comic book character finds she and her classmates are stuck in a book, she sets out to rewrite her fate.
Love Alarm: It is about high-school romance that gets complicated with an app which rings users if someone has romantic feelings for them.
Moment at Eighteen: A misunderstood quiet kid must come out of his shell to make new friends after getting transferred to a new place.
Study Group: A struggling student with only one dream of getting into a good university joins a vocational school.
True Beauty: A high school student transforms herself into a goddess with makeup but suffers from low self esteem.
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty: A young student hides behind her multiple plastic surgeries to achieve the ideal beauty standards and escape bullying
