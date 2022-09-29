Here’s a list of actors who are the highest paid as per reports. Have a lookSource: Bollywood
Kamal Hasaan earns Rs150 crores per filmSource: Bollywood
Prabhas earned Rs 100-150 crores for BaahubaliSource: Bollywood
Mahesh Babu charges Rs 100-150 crores for filmsSource: Bollywood
SRK and Salman both earn around Rs 100 crores per hit filmSource: Bollywood
Rajnikanth charges Rs 75 to 100 croresSource: Bollywood
Allu Arjun will be charging around Rs 75-100 crores for Pushpa 2Source: Bollywood
Vijay charges around Rs 50-75 crores for his filmsSource: Bollywood
Both these superstars earned Rs 50-75 crores for RRRSource: Bollywood
Akshay and Hrithik charge around Rs 50-75 crores per filmSource: Bollywood
Ajith Kumar earns around Rs 45-50 crores a filmSource: Bollywood
