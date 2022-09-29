Actors who earn the highest

Here’s a list of actors who are the highest paid as per reports. Have a look

Kamal Hasaan

Kamal Hasaan earns Rs150 crores per film

Prabhas

Prabhas earned Rs 100-150 crores for Baahubali

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu charges Rs 100-150 crores for films

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

SRK and Salman both earn around Rs 100 crores per hit film

Rajnikanth

Rajnikanth charges Rs 75 to 100 crores

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun will be charging around Rs 75-100 crores for Pushpa 2

Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay charges around Rs 50-75 crores for his films

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR

Both these superstars earned Rs 50-75 crores for RRR

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan

Akshay and Hrithik charge around Rs 50-75 crores per film

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar earns around Rs 45-50 crores a film

