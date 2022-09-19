South Indian actresses who are paid the highest

The amount of money these actresses earn will leave you dumbstruck

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

As per reports Sam earns Rs 3-5 crores per movie

Nayanthara

According to reports, Nayanthara earns Rs 10 crores a movie

Pooja Hegde

As per rumours, Pooja earns Rs 5 crores per film

Tamannaah Bhatia

A report states Tamannaah charges Rs 3 crores a film

Shruti Haasan

Shruti has a net worth of Rs 53 crores

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal earns Rs 2 crores per film

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika charges Rs 3 crores per film

