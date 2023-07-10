Himachal Pradesh Flood 2023: Bollywood movies that are based on natural disasters

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023

The film Kedarnath shows the 2013’s Uttarakhand flood

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film Waqt is about a family who separates as a result of an earthquake.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film Kai Po Che shows an earthquake.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radha, the protagonist of the film Mother India, is widowed when her home is destroyed by a storm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film Tum Mile is about the 2005 Mumbai floods.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film Bhopal Express is based on the Bhopal disaster that took place in 1984 in Bhopal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film Bhopal: A Prayer For Rain is based on the Bhopal disaster that took place in 1984 in Bhopal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film Oh My God is about an atheist named Kanji Lalji Mehta whose shop is destroyed by natural disaster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film Do Bigha Zameen is about a village, which is hit by drought.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaala Patthar is about how workers are trapped in cold mine due to floods.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There have been many well-made natural disasters movies in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These films about natural calamities gained fame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com