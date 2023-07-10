Himachal Pradesh Flood 2023: Bollywood movies that are based on natural disasters
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023
The film Kedarnath shows the 2013’s Uttarakhand flood
The film Waqt is about a family who separates as a result of an earthquake.
The film Kai Po Che shows an earthquake.
Radha, the protagonist of the film Mother India, is widowed when her home is destroyed by a storm.
The film Tum Mile is about the 2005 Mumbai floods.
The film Bhopal Express is based on the Bhopal disaster that took place in 1984 in Bhopal.
The film Bhopal: A Prayer For Rain is based on the Bhopal disaster that took place in 1984 in Bhopal.
The film Oh My God is about an atheist named Kanji Lalji Mehta whose shop is destroyed by natural disaster.
The film Do Bigha Zameen is about a village, which is hit by drought.
Kaala Patthar is about how workers are trapped in cold mine due to floods.
