Hina Khan's Top 10 hot looks that prove she loves her bold choices

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2023

Hina Khan raised temperatures in this bold Gavin Miguel gown. Some trolled the actress but Hina Khan has always shown that she loves her bold choices. Here's a look...

Retro bikinis have a special place in Hina Khan's wardrobe. The lady has no chill.

Social media got a shock when Hina Khan posed in this daring blingy jumpsuit

This rich maroon colour added to Hina Khan's glam quotient here

Hina Khan is a beach bum in this daring pastel blue monokini

Hina Khan looked dreamy and sensuous in this lace gown from Fovari Offical at Cannes

Hina Khan's purple backless co-ord set was only for those with toned backs

Boots, stockings, a leotard set and trench coat, Hina Khan served undiluted oomph

Hina Khan broke the Internet when she posted these bikini pics from the Maldives

Hina Khan looked smoking hot in this gown from Rhea Pillai Rastogi some days back

