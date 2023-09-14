Hindi Diwas 2023: Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone and more Bollywood celebs who are not yet fluent in Hindi

These top Bollywood stars have difficulties in speaking Hindi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Punjab’s Katrina Kaif still finds it more comfortable speaking in Punjabi than Hindi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora has been a prominent name in the industry for several years but still struggles while speaking in Hindi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lisa’s Hindi accent became a viral meme after her appearance in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood, Katrina is yet to master Hindi speaking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The dancer-turned-actor learnt the language and now speaks and understands Hindi well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elli’s Hindi accent has improved over the years after working in several Hindi films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amy wasn’t well versed with Hindi, but managed to learn and speak the language and went on to feature in several Bollywood films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor had revealed that she did not speak or understand Hindi while shooting for her debut Bollywood film Rockstar with Ranbir Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite facing difficulties in learning the language, Jacquline has acquired a good command over the language.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor hails from Canada and is yet to get fluent in Hindi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
