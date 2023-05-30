Hit Bollywood movies that will never have a sequel

Take a look at the list of hit Bollywood movies that will never have a sequel.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023

Tanu Weds Manu 3

Tanu Weds Manu had R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in pivotal roles. There is no confirmation about Tanu Weds Manu 3 taking place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dabangg 4

Dabangg was a great film. Reportedly Dabangg 4 will not take place as we won't get to see Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wanted 2

Salman Khan's career got revived with Wanted however there is no confirmation of Wanted 2 being made.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Race 4

Race soared at the box office and reportedly Race 4 will not be made.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jagga Jasoos 2

Jagga Jasoos 2 reportedly will not be made as it took many years for Jagga Jasoos to be made.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Villain 3

Ek Villain was a classic but the makers are in no mood for Ek Villain 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoom 4

Dhoom 4 is not happening any time soon reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PK 2

Aamir Khan's PK was superhit but the makers are not ready for PK2 reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3 Idiots

3 Idiots fans surely want to know what Rancho and his fans are up to now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen

Audiences would love to know where Rani Mehra aka Kangana Ranaut is next heading.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fan following

The list of these good Bollywood movies gave a good fan following to stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sequel

Don't you think the movies mentioned deserve a sequel?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Top Twists May 30: Amba-Sai heartbreaking conversation and more

 

 Find Out More