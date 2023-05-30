Take a look at the list of hit Bollywood movies that will never have a sequel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023
Tanu Weds Manu had R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in pivotal roles. There is no confirmation about Tanu Weds Manu 3 taking place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dabangg was a great film. Reportedly Dabangg 4 will not take place as we won't get to see Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's career got revived with Wanted however there is no confirmation of Wanted 2 being made.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Race soared at the box office and reportedly Race 4 will not be made.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jagga Jasoos 2 reportedly will not be made as it took many years for Jagga Jasoos to be made.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Villain was a classic but the makers are in no mood for Ek Villain 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoom 4 is not happening any time soon reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's PK was superhit but the makers are not ready for PK2 reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
3 Idiots fans surely want to know what Rancho and his fans are up to now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Audiences would love to know where Rani Mehra aka Kangana Ranaut is next heading.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The list of these good Bollywood movies gave a good fan following to stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don't you think the movies mentioned deserve a sequel?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
