Hit movies rejected by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sanskruti Nemane Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been loved and she has been a part of many Bollywood movies. The actress has always been in the news for her performances on the big screen.

However, there have been many movies that Aishwarya has let go that became a huge hit.

Here's a list of movies that she rejected but they turned out to be big hits.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected Munna Bhai MBBS. She was offered Gracy Singh's role but she said no due to controversies around Sanjay Dutt.

As per reports, Ameesha Patel's role in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was offered to Aishwarya first but she had to leave it due to prior commitments.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the first choice for Bhool Bhulaiyaa. But she rejected the movie that later went to Vidya Balan.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was also offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She was offered the role played by Kajol in the film. But, she rejected it.

Kajol's role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya was also offered the role played by Priyanka Chopra in Krrish. But, Aishwarya rejected it as she was already doing another film with Hrithik.

Aishwarya was also offered a role opposite Brad Pitt in Troy but she rejected it as she was reportedly not ready for any intimate scenes.

