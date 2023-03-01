Holi 2023: Alia Bhatt inspired sarees for the festival of colours

If you are yet not sure about what to wear for Holi 2023, then Alia Bhatt's sarees will serve you inspiration. Here, take a look at the same ASAP!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2023
Alia looks like a vision in this white saree with yellow border.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Take cues from the actress to dress up in white this Holi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You can pick up this white coloured saree for your Holi party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isn't the actress looking like a goddess in this saree?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia's pearl white saree is something you need to bookmark immediately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A white saree is not complete with jhumkas and a sleeveless blouse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Raazi actress looks elegant in this white saree that had a black coloured border.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you love wearing sarees then keep this look of Alia's in mind.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia looks elegant in this ethnic saree which is all things sexy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Spend time with your closest ones this Holi who will shower you with compliments if you wear this saree that Alia has worn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!