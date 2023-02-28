Holi 2023: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and more celeb couples who will celebrate their first after marriage

Many celebs got married in 2022 and 2023 and will celebrate Holi for the first time after their marriage

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2023

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will celebrate their first Holi after getting hitched in a close affair on April 14th, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will enjoy the festival of colours for the first together as a married couple.

Nayanthara - Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will also get into festive colours post their wedding in June 2022

Ali Faizal - Richa Chadha

This will be the first Holi of Richa Chadha and Ali Faizal after their marriage

Hansika Motwani - Sohail Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani and Sohail Khaturiya got married in Feb 2023 and Holi will be their first festival

Athiya Shetty - KL Rahul

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul will also enjoy the festival of colours for the first time after their marriage

Swara Bhaskar - Fahad Ahmad

This will be the first Holi of Swara Bhaskar after her marriage to Fahad Ahamd

Shivaleeka Oberoi - Abhishek Pathak

Shivaleeka Oberoi will celebrate Holi with her husband Abhishek Pathak after getting married in February 2023.

Maanvi Gagroo - Varun Kumar

Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar will enjoy the colourful festival of Holi after their marriage

