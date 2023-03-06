Holi 2023: South Indian actresses Top 10 saree looks for Holika Dahan

There are many South Indian heroines who look too hot in a saree. Here, is what you can wear tonight for the Holika Dahan occasion.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 06, 2023

Nayanthara

The actress loves to keep it classy and simple in sarees which scream all about elegance.

Keerthy Suresh

The actress is known for her love for sarees and she looks no less than a bride.

Anushka Shetty

Her fabulous sarees never fail to create an impression and how?

Trisha Krishnan

A yellow sequinned saree will make you look stunning for Holika Dahan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress wore a kalamkari saree and is giving us major festive vibes.

Rashmika Mandanna

This piece of saree is classic, timeless and this transparent saree is a must-have.

Shruti Haasan

Isn't the Salaar actress looking the prettiest in this frame?

Kajal Aggarwal

A brown saree looks the prettiest on the actress and this snap is the proof of the same.

Sai Pallavi

The diva looks so sexy and is a show stealer in a saree.

Shriya Saran

She looks so impressive in this saree that we are floored.

