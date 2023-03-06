Holi 2023: Take inspiration from Katrina Kaif to celebrate festival of colours in style

Some tips you can take from Katrina Kaif to enjoy Holi festival

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2023

Family celebration

Katrina Kaif encourages to celebrate the festival of colours with family

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

White outfit

Let the vibrant colours shine on your white dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A tie dye co-ord set would be the perfect choice for a Holi celebration

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Enjoy

At last, don’t forget to enjoy the most

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Enjoy with partner

Just like Katrina you also enjoy the Holi festival with your partner or close ones

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stay Dry

Katrina Kaif prefer to stay dry by playing only with Gulaal and colours or use less water

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stay simple

It is a festival of colours so stay simple and most importantly stay safe

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Capture Moments

Don’t forget to capture the beautiful moments of your Holi party

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Colourful

It is a festival of colours so why not go for a colourful outfit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

