Holi 2023: Top 10 Bollywood films to watch on OTT to enjoy the festival of colours

Here are a few Bollywood movies to watch on Holi festival

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2023

Raanjhanaa

Watch this true blue cinematic experience on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Watch this movie about four friends taking a memorable trip available on Netlix and Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2 States

Watch this unconditional love story on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohabbatein

Watch this musical romance drama on Prime Video on this Holi festival

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Who can forget the iconic holi scene from Ram Leela? Available on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sholay

A perfect watch for Holi. Streaming on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Silsila

Watch Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s Bollywood classic on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Enjoy the festival of colors with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi streaming on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

It is a family drama and perfect to watch on the festival. Streaming on Voot

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kati Patang

This romance musical is available on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 TV News: Sheezan Khan gets bail in Tunisha Sharma suicide case, Devoleena Bhattacharjee suggests Asim Riaz to move on and more

 

 Find Out More