Holi 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs for the perfect rain dance party playlist

Holi is around the corner and your party will be incomplete if you do not add these songs to the list. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2023

Rang Barse- Silsila

This has been one of the oldest songs of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha and is iconic for all generations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soni Soni-Mohabbatein

Your celebration will be taken to a new level with this song. Add to your playlist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khadke Glassy-Jabariya Jodi

This is a Holi favourite song that has Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Balam Pichkari-Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Your Holi party won't be complete if you do not play Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Balam Pichkari song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hori Khele Raghuveera-Baghban

This is an all-time favourite song and Amitabh Bachchan shows the essence of Holi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Do Me a Favor Let’s Play Holi-Waqt

This Anu Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan's song must be added to your Holi playlist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Holi Ke Din-Sholay

This peppy Holi song by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar needs to be there at your Holi party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chhan Ke Mohalla-Action Replayy

This song by Sunidhi Chauhan and Ritu Pathak is too peppy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal

How is your Holi festival even complete if this song of Ila Arun is not played?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jai Jai Shivshankar - War

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's awesome dance number will make your Holi vibrant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Entertainment News: Sushmita Sen suffers a heart attack, FIR against Gauri Khan and more

 

 Find Out More