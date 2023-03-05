Holi 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs to groove on to this festival of colours

Ahead of Holi 2023 add these songs to your playlist for this festival

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2023

Do me a favour let's play Holi

Your Holi party would be incomplete if you don’t play this

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jai Jai Shivshankar

One can’t miss grove on the beats of this song from WAR

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Holi Khele Raghuveera

This is an all-time favourite Holi song from Baghban

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Balam Pichkari

This became a Holi anthem and is played every year

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Holi Ke Din

This is one of the oldest songs and is iconic for all generations

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rang Barse

The vibe of the song is perfect for Holi and is best to kickstart the party

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Title Song

This one is a super energetic track to play as you enjoy the festival of colours

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khelenge Hum Holi

This iconic Holi song features Rajesh Khanna and Asha Paresh from Kati Patang

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khadke Glassy

This song from Jabariya Jodi must be added to your playlist

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Holiya mein Ude re Gulaal

Is it even a Holi festival if this Ila Arun’s song is not played

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sania Mirza plays her last Tennis match; MC Stan, Dulquer Salmaan and more join the farewell 

 

 Find Out More