Holi 2023: Top 10 unforgettable Holi sequences in Bollywood films

As Holi 2023 is nearing take a look at memorable Bollywood Holi scenes

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2023

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor play Holi after their Manali trip

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jai Jai Shivshankar

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan enjoy the festival amid their mission in WAR

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhadak

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter blossom young love in the Holi festival

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Leela

This is an iconic Holi scene featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raanjhanaa

Everything about this scene is so endearing

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohabbatein

Shah Rukh Khan indulges in the Holi festival with students of gurukul

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Padmaavat

In this scene, queen Padmavati puts some gulaal on her King being romantic

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

This is one of the underrated Holi scenes

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baghban

Who can forget this Holi scene from Baghban

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sholay

This is one the most fun scene in the classic film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Oscars 2023: Before Deepika Padukone and RRR; check out India's moments at the Academy Awards

 

 Find Out More