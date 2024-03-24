Holi 2024: Bollywood Couples who’ll be celebrating their first Holi together
Nishant
Mar 24, 2024
Holi is the time of coming together and celebrating the festival with your family and loved ones.
On this special occasion, we will also see some special couples come together and celebrate their first Holi together as a couple.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot not even 10 days ago and now will be celebrating their Holi together as a couple.
Actress Rakul Preet Singh and Producer Jackky Bhagnani will celebrate their first Holi together as well.
Parineeti Chopra married politician Raghav Chadha last year in September and will be seen playing Holi together this year.
Swatantra Veer Savarkar fame Randeep Hooda married model Lin Laishram last year but this will be their first Holi together.
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in a grand ceremony.
Actress Sonnalli Seygall married businessman Ashesh L Sajnani and the couple will celebrate their Holi together this year.
TV actor duo Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma were married this month only and now will be celebrating the festival together.
Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre also got married recently and could be seen celebrating the festival of colours together.
