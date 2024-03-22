Holi 2024: Tips to celebrate the festival of colours like Bollywood stars

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2024

Dress vibrantly by wearing traditional Indian attire or bright-colored outfits.

You can also dress up as your favourite Bollywood character and tell your friends to do the same.

Organize a lively Holi party with friends and family, complete with music, dancing, and delicious food.

Opt for natural and eco-friendly colors to play Holi, minimizing environmental impact.

Arrange fun activities like water balloon fights, musical chairs, or tug-of-war to keep the celebrations exciting.

A rain dance party is one of the most fun Holi activities and make sure you use recycled water.

Capture the colorful memories of your Holi celebrations by taking photos and videos as memories.

Set up a Holi photo booth to have a fun backdrop for the picture and videos.

Create a playlist of Bollywood Holi songs to set the mood and keep the energy high throughout the day.

Bust out your best dance moves to popular Bollywood Holi songs and groove.

Prepare or distribute traditional Holi sweets and snacks like gujiya, thandai, and sweets to spread happiness.

