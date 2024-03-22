Holi 2024: Tips to celebrate the festival of colours like Bollywood stars
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 22, 2024
Dress vibrantly by wearing traditional Indian attire or bright-colored outfits.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
You can also dress up as your favourite Bollywood character and tell your friends to do the same.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Organize a lively Holi party with friends and family, complete with music, dancing, and delicious food.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Opt for natural and eco-friendly colors to play Holi, minimizing environmental impact.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arrange fun activities like water balloon fights, musical chairs, or tug-of-war to keep the celebrations exciting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A rain dance party is one of the most fun Holi activities and make sure you use recycled water.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Capture the colorful memories of your Holi celebrations by taking photos and videos as memories.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Set up a Holi photo booth to have a fun backdrop for the picture and videos.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Create a playlist of Bollywood Holi songs to set the mood and keep the energy high throughout the day.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bust out your best dance moves to popular Bollywood Holi songs and groove.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prepare or distribute traditional Holi sweets and snacks like gujiya, thandai, and sweets to spread happiness.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Holi 2024: Top 10 comedy movies to watch with family and friends this Holi on OTT
Find Out More