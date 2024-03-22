Holi 2024: Top 10 new movie and web series releases to catch this weekend

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2024

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a biopic about Usha Mehta, a young woman who fights for India's independence in 1942. On Prime Video.

Road House will be the reboot of the action movie, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a bouncer. On Prime Video.

Lootere follows a high-seas hijacking drama starring Rajat Kapoor as a ship captain. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Shirley is a biopic about Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to run for US President. On Netflix.

3 Body Problem is a sci-fi epic about an astrophysicist's discovery that leads to an alien threat. On Netflix.

Fighter is an action thriller about a group of Indian Air Force pilots who fight off a terrorist attack.

Christopher Nolan's film about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb will be released on Jio Cinema.

Nick’s Kanha - Morpankh Samraat is a series about Lord Krishna's life, perfect for kids and adults alike, also streaming on Jio Cinema.

Tune in to Nick and Sonic on March 23rd-25th for Holi specials featuring your favorite characters.

Madgaon Express, a Hindi comedy film follows three friends on a trip to Goa, offering laughs and unexpected twists. In cinemas.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a highly anticipated biopic directed by Randeep Hooda pays tribute to V D Savarkar, in cinemas.

