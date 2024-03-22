Holi 2024: Top 10 new movie and web series releases to catch this weekend
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 22, 2024
Ae Watan Mere Watan is a biopic about Usha Mehta, a young woman who fights for India's independence in 1942. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Road House will be the reboot of the action movie, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a bouncer. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lootere follows a high-seas hijacking drama starring Rajat Kapoor as a ship captain. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shirley is a biopic about Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to run for US President. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
3 Body Problem is a sci-fi epic about an astrophysicist's discovery that leads to an alien threat. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fighter is an action thriller about a group of Indian Air Force pilots who fight off a terrorist attack.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Christopher Nolan's film about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb will be released on Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nick’s Kanha - Morpankh Samraat is a series about Lord Krishna's life, perfect for kids and adults alike, also streaming on Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tune in to Nick and Sonic on March 23rd-25th for Holi specials featuring your favorite characters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Madgaon Express, a Hindi comedy film follows three friends on a trip to Goa, offering laughs and unexpected twists. In cinemas.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a highly anticipated biopic directed by Randeep Hooda pays tribute to V D Savarkar, in cinemas.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Holi 2024: Top 10 new and old songs to add to your festive playlist
Find Out More