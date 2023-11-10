Hollywood actors strike ends after 118 days; Priyanka Chopra reacts, Deadpool 3 gets release date
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Screen Actors Guild has now called off its strike after 118 days. Taking to X, the guild made the announcement.
A lot of Hollywood stars, whose work had come to a halt, due to the strike have now reacted to the news.
Priyanka Chopra took to her Insta stories and reacted to the announcement by sharing the detailed post by SAG-AFTRA.
Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra's film Head of States shoot had come to an end because of this strike.
Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's film Deadpool 3 has got a release date.
Deadpool 3 is now going to release on July 26, 2024.
Meanwhile, the release date of MCU's Captain America: Brave New World has been pushed to February 2025.
The release dates of other films like Thunderbolts, Blade, Mufasa: The Lion King and more have also witnessed a change.
Among other stars, Noah Schnapp of Stranger Things reacted to the news and stated 'We did it' on Instagram.
The filming of Stranger Things season five reportedly got delayed because of the strike.
Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary also reacted to the news and stated 'Oh, We're very back'.
