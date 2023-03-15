Honey Singh birthday: TOP 10 transformation pics of Desi Kalakaar rapper that'll leave you stunned 

On Honey Singh's birthday today, let's have a look at the transformation of the rapper that'll leave you impressed and stunned at the same time. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2023

Chota Yo Yo Honey Singh 

Aww, how adorable he is! Blurr but very cute! 

Cricketer Honey Singh 

Main pehle batting karunga! 

Teen Honey Singh 

See the ambition in his eyes to rule the world? 

Yo Yo Honey Singh 

Honey Singh took over the music industry with his rapping style and quickly rose the popularity charts. 

Honey Singh's transformation 

Honey Singh changed over time and it was quite shocking for the fans. 

Honey Singh's weight gain 

His sudden weight gain became a topic of discussion. He had become an alcoholic and sought help for the same. 

Honey Singh battled depression 

Honey Singh opened up about battling depression and mental health problems when he went through a rough patch. 

Honey Singh bounces back 

However, Honey Singh decided to transform once again and it's a work in progress. 

Fit Yo Yo Honey Singh 

Honey Singh is truly an inspiration on how one can come out of their lowest phase and get their life back.

