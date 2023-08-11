Hooked to Made In Heaven 2? Check out Top 10 best wedding series on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

If you have loved Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala show Made In Heaven, then here are 10 shows you might like a lot on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023

Made In Heaven

Fans love the show on wedding planners on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Made In Heaven S2

This show on Prime Video got mixed reviews

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bandish Bandits

This is about wedding of two different people. Show is on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian Matchmaking

This Netflix show made Sima Taparia famous

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian Matchmaking S2

The new season is there on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Viral Wedding

This is available on Eros Now for viewers

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happily Ever After

You can watch this funny series on Zee 5

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bang Baaja Baaraat

This Ali Fazal show is there on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Wedding War

This Korean reality show will soon come on VIU

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome To Wedding Hell

This 2022 Korean show is on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another Wedding

This show is available for viewing on Amazon

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more: Deols takeover Bollywood in 2023

 

 Find Out More