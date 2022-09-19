Stunning ladies of Bhojpuri cinema

Have a look at these gorgeous Bhojpuri actresses who are quite enchanting

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Akshara Singh

Akshara’s hotness is enough to pull audiences into the theatres

Source: Bollywood

Rani Chatterjee

Rani is quite popular in Bhojpuri cinema. She has a great fan following

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Pandit

Priyanka’s bold avatar makes her fans go crazy

Source: Bollywood

Seema Singh

Bhojpuri cinema’s item girl is loved by her fans

Source: Bollywood

Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali is breath taking in every scene she appears

Source: Bollywood

Mani Bhattacharya

Hailing from Bengali industry, she’s left a mark in Bhojpuri industry

Source: Bollywood

Monalisa

Known for her bold looks not only in Bhojpuri industry but also in Hindi cinema

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s gorgeous beach looks

 Find Out More