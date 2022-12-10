Social media sensation

Shanaya is looking ravishing in this yellow bra which is totally setting the screen on fire.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Those abs

We surely need these washboard abs as Shanaya has. She is flaunting the same in an aqua-coloured bikini.

Source: Bollywood

Attention-grabbing post

Shanaya is totally stealing attention with this snap of hers in a black swimwear and we cannot take our eyes off the same.

Source: Bollywood

Hottie

Just look at the way Shanaya is looking attractive in this animal-printed bikini.

Source: Bollywood

Maintained

The young lady knows to maintain herself and is looking super sultry in this animal-printed monokini.

Source: Bollywood

Swimming body goals

We love the way Shanaya is rocking in this green bikini as she poses candidly in front of the camera.

Source: Bollywood

Sexy look

Shanaya is looking super sultry in these hot pants and a shimmery top. She is slaying it and how?

Source: Bollywood

Perfect figure

The starkid is perfectly displaying her figure in this shimmery dress. We cannot take our eyes off the same.

Source: Bollywood

Million dollar look

The actress looks like a cutie in this white bikini top in which she is flaunting her cleavage.

Source: Bollywood

Work front

Reportedly, she will be making her Bollywood debut with the film Bedhadak by Dharma productions.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

