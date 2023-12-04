Housefull 5 and more top 9 upcoming comedy sequels for a laugh riot ahead

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023

Sajid Nadiadwala’s popular comedy franchise extends with Housefull 5. Here are upcoming comedy sequels set to release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 will release on 6th June 2025.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Classic comedy flick Hera Pheri 3 is in the making and will return with iconic characters of Baburao, Raju, and Shyam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome 3 is coming with a super hilarious ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golmaal 5, the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty’s comedy film series is said to go on floors soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After 3 successful Dhamaal movies makers are now planning for Dhamaal 4

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is in the making and Kartik Aaryan will extend the legacy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go Goa Gone 2 is on the cards but hasn’t gone on floors yet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Recently released Fukrey 3 hinted at the fourth installment Fukrey 4.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stree 2 is also a horror comedy and is slated to release on 30th August 2025.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animal roars at the box office on day 3: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Pathaan, Gadar 2

 

 Find Out More