Housefull 5 and more top 9 upcoming comedy sequels for a laugh riot ahead
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
Sajid Nadiadwala’s popular comedy franchise extends with Housefull 5. Here are upcoming comedy sequels set to release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 will release on 6th June 2025.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Classic comedy flick Hera Pheri 3 is in the making and will return with iconic characters of Baburao, Raju, and Shyam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome 3 is coming with a super hilarious ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Golmaal 5, the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty’s comedy film series is said to go on floors soon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After 3 successful Dhamaal movies makers are now planning for Dhamaal 4
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is in the making and Kartik Aaryan will extend the legacy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Go Goa Gone 2 is on the cards but hasn’t gone on floors yet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently released Fukrey 3 hinted at the fourth installment Fukrey 4.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stree 2 is also a horror comedy and is slated to release on 30th August 2025.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal roars at the box office on day 3: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Pathaan, Gadar 2
Find Out More