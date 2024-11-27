Housefull 5 last schedule begins: Full cast, shoot location and other details

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2024

Housefull 5 is one of the much-awaited comedy movies of 2025.

Akshay Kumar is back in his comedy avatar with one of his most loved franchises.

The shooting began sometime back, and the last schedule begins soon. The big-budget movie is shot in locations like London, France, and Spain.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy film is expected to be five times more entertaining, funny, and full of hilarious moments.

The cast is quite big this time, with actors like Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, and Nikitin Dheer joining forces with Akshay.

The actresses who are a part of this big-budget comedy film include Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 will hit theatres on June 6, 2025.

