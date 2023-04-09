Top 10 multi-sequel movies that have many fans

Siddhi Chatterjee

Apr 09, 2023

Akshay Kumar has entertained us with Housefull 1, 2, 3 and 4. Reportedly Housefull 5 is in the making and Abhishek Bachchan and Jacqueline Fernandez may be seen.

Salman Khan’s Dabangg series has made fans love his character Chulbul Pandey. From Munni Badnaam Hui to Munna Badnaam Hua we have had it all.

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal ended with Golmaal Again that had fun, glamour and oodles of entertainment.

Hrithik Roshan as Krrish won hearts and fans are waiting for Krrish 4 to arrive.

Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham made fans love cops. He with Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar were seen in Sooryavanshi which was a part of the Singham franchise.

John Abraham stole hearts as a thief in Dhoom. In Dhoom 2 Hrithik Roshan stole hearts and in Dhoom 3 Aamir Khan broke records.

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi were the perfect Munna and Circuit pair. Lage Raho Munnabhai also had the pair and now the third sequel is much awaited.

Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger and now Tiger 3 will be the latest offering of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif in the franchise.

Hera Pheri was a huge hit at the box office. The sequel Phir Hera Pheri also did a good show. Now fans are waiting for Hera Pheri 3.

Baaghi 2 was the most successful film of the entire Baaghi franchise.

