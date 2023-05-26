Ashish Vidyarthi, Rupali Barua's love story is magical

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi has found love again at 60. He married the love of his life Rupali Barua recently. Here's their eternal love story details.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023
It was on May 25 when actor Ashish Vidyarthi married Rupali Barua who is from Assam.
Fans of the actor are curious to know how the actor met his second wife.
Reports online suggest that the pair were dating before they got married.
Reportedly Ashish met Rupali at a fashion shoot.
Reportedly after the shoot got over the duo exchanged their contact numbers.
The pair started talking to one another after they exchanged contacts.
Reportedly Rupali was dating Ashish for a few years before marrying.
After dating for a while, the duo decided to get married.
The actor was first married to Rajoshi Baruah but then got divorced.
Rupali has a fashion store in Calcutta.
Ashish has played the role of a villain in many Bollywood movies.
Here's wishing the pair a lifetime of happiness.
