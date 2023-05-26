Ashish Vidyarthi, Rupali Barua's love story is magical

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi has found love again at 60. He married the love of his life Rupali Barua recently. Here's their eternal love story details.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023

Second innings

It was on May 25 when actor Ashish Vidyarthi married Rupali Barua who is from Assam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How did they meet?

Fans of the actor are curious to know how the actor met his second wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dating

Reports online suggest that the pair were dating before they got married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Where they met

Reportedly Ashish met Rupali at a fashion shoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Numbers exchanged

Reportedly after the shoot got over the duo exchanged their contact numbers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talks

The pair started talking to one another after they exchanged contacts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dating reports

Reportedly Rupali was dating Ashish for a few years before marrying.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Decision

After dating for a while, the duo decided to get married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Ashish

The actor was first married to Rajoshi Baruah but then got divorced.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Rupali

Rupali has a fashion store in Calcutta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Villain

Ashish has played the role of a villain in many Bollywood movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adorable

Here's wishing the pair a lifetime of happiness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 Ent News: Salman, Alia-Ranveer and more  

 

 Find Out More