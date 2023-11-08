How did Zeenat Aman injure her eye at the peak of her career? Did Sanjay Khan publicly assault her?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023

Zeenat Aman ruled the screens in 70s and she is still among the most loved Bollywood celebrities.

She delivered many hit films like Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and more.

The actress is currently in news as she opened up about an eye injury that she faced 40 years ago that affected her eye muscle.

She penned a lengthy note revealing the reason behind her drooping eye and said that she suffered from ptosis due to the injury.

Thanks to the advancement in technology, she is now on the path of recovery and her vision is clear.

As her post went viral, the throwback reports of Sanjay Khan allegedly slapping her leading to the alleged injury have resurfaced.

In the past, Zeenat Aman has spoken about suffering from physical abuse and violence.

It was rumoured that her ex-husband Sanjay Khan had publicly slapped her leading to an eye injury.

However, in a podcast with Hrishikesh Kannan, the Ek Phool Do Mali had rubbished all the rumours and called it a 'PR stunt'.

He also said, "I was so pained and horrified with the one-sidedness of the entire story because nobody even asked me what happened."

Sanjay Khan also claimed that Zeenat Aman's drooping eye was due to hereditary. He said that he never slapped her and it was 'blasphemy'.

For the unaverse, Zeenat Aman married Sanjay Khan in 1978 and within a year their marriage was annulled 1979.

