How did Zeenat Aman injure her eye at the peak of her career? Did Sanjay Khan publicly assault her?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Zeenat Aman ruled the screens in 70s and she is still among the most loved Bollywood celebrities.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She delivered many hit films like Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is currently in news as she opened up about an eye injury that she faced 40 years ago that affected her eye muscle.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She penned a lengthy note revealing the reason behind her drooping eye and said that she suffered from ptosis due to the injury.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks to the advancement in technology, she is now on the path of recovery and her vision is clear.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As her post went viral, the throwback reports of Sanjay Khan allegedly slapping her leading to the alleged injury have resurfaced.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the past, Zeenat Aman has spoken about suffering from physical abuse and violence.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was rumoured that her ex-husband Sanjay Khan had publicly slapped her leading to an eye injury.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, in a podcast with Hrishikesh Kannan, the Ek Phool Do Mali had rubbished all the rumours and called it a 'PR stunt'.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He also said, "I was so pained and horrified with the one-sidedness of the entire story because nobody even asked me what happened."
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Khan also claimed that Zeenat Aman's drooping eye was due to hereditary. He said that he never slapped her and it was 'blasphemy'.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For the unaverse, Zeenat Aman married Sanjay Khan in 1978 and within a year their marriage was annulled 1979.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Horoscope 8 November, 2023: Know about your work life, love, health and more
Find Out More