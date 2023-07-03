How educated is Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel?

Ameesha is known for her work in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000) and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023
Ameesha is playing the role of Sakina in the film.
She did her schooling from Mumbai.
She received her primary education from Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai.
In her school days, she got the post of a Headgirl.
Ameesha went to US to study Bio-Genetic Engineering.
Ameesha switched her subject to Economics.
Ameesha also got an offer letter from Morgan Stanley Company.
At the age of 5, Ameesha was trained in Bharatnatyam Dance.
Amisha developed a passion for acting at a young age.
