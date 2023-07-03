How educated is Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel?

Ameesha is known for her work in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000) and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023

Upcoming Movie Gadar 2

Ameesha is playing the role of Sakina in the film. Source- Instagram

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha's Schooling

She did her schooling from Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Primary Education

She received her primary education from Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Headgirl

In her school days, she got the post of a Headgirl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha's US Journey

Ameesha went to US to study Bio-Genetic Engineering.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Course Switch

Ameesha switched her subject to Economics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Declined the offer

Ameesha also got an offer letter from Morgan Stanley Company.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharatnatyam

At the age of 5, Ameesha was trained in Bharatnatyam Dance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha's Passion

Amisha developed a passion for acting at a young age.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and more star cast fees

 

 Find Out More