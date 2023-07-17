How Monica Bedi's one mistake ruined her Bollywood career

The life of actress Monica Bedi is full of controversy. From her relationship with underworld don Abu Salem to going to jail, take a look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

Monica Bedi's debut

Monica made her debut with the film Suraksha.

Revelation

In an interview, Monica revealed that she met Rakesh Roshan at a Holi Party.

What next?

Monica revealed that she knew about Rakesh Roshan and his films.

The golden paas

Rakesh Roshan came to Monica and gave her the visiting card.

Meeting with Rakesh

Monica was called by Rakesh Roshan the next day.

Big mistake

Monica tore the card that Rakesh gave her and threw it.

Lost opportunity

The manager asked her about the visit to Rakesh's house.

Big loss

The manager explained Monica that Rakesh called him for Karan Arjun movie.

No work for years

Monica didn't had any work for 1.5 years.

Comeback

But after 1.5 years, she did many Bollywood films.

