How Monica Bedi's one mistake ruined her Bollywood career

The life of actress Monica Bedi is full of controversy. From her relationship with underworld don Abu Salem to going to jail, take a look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023
Monica made her debut with the film Suraksha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview, Monica revealed that she met Rakesh Roshan at a Holi Party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Monica revealed that she knew about Rakesh Roshan and his films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakesh Roshan came to Monica and gave her the visiting card.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Monica was called by Rakesh Roshan the next day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Monica tore the card that Rakesh gave her and threw it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The manager asked her about the visit to Rakesh's house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The manager explained Monica that Rakesh called him for Karan Arjun movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Monica didn't had any work for 1.5 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But after 1.5 years, she did many Bollywood films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!