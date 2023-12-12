How Rajinikanth stays fit even at 73?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023

Prior to adopting a vegetarian diet in 2014 due to health concerns, Rajinikanth was a huge fan of non-vegetarian cuisine. But now he is a vegetarian and follows a veg diet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth abstains from milk, curd, and ghee because he thinks it's crucial to maintain a healthy weight and overall well-being.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per the sources, Rajinikanth gets up as early as five in the morning for his day. He wakes up early and jogs for an hour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In addition, Rajinikanth engages in yoga and meditation to maintain his physical and mental health.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Since Rajinikanth knows the importance of getting enough sleep, he always makes sure to get enough of it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The South Superstar follows mindful eating habits which keeps him in good health.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He works out in the gym without any fail and he loves to do that.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For a healthy lifestyle he does cardiovascular activities and enjoys them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Incidents that sparked Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan divorce rumours

 

 Find Out More