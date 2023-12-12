How Rajinikanth stays fit even at 73?
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
Prior to adopting a vegetarian diet in 2014 due to health concerns, Rajinikanth was a huge fan of non-vegetarian cuisine. But now he is a vegetarian and follows a veg diet.
Rajinikanth abstains from milk, curd, and ghee because he thinks it's crucial to maintain a healthy weight and overall well-being.
As per the sources, Rajinikanth gets up as early as five in the morning for his day. He wakes up early and jogs for an hour.
In addition, Rajinikanth engages in yoga and meditation to maintain his physical and mental health.
Since Rajinikanth knows the importance of getting enough sleep, he always makes sure to get enough of it.
The South Superstar follows mindful eating habits which keeps him in good health.
He works out in the gym without any fail and he loves to do that.
For a healthy lifestyle he does cardiovascular activities and enjoys them.
