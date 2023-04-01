How Rashmika Mandanna became the national crush: Top 10 facts to know

Take a quick look at Rashmika Mandanna’s success journey in her careerSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna became one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema having worked for 6 years now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has been tagged as a national crush for her cute charming personalitySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika made her Kannada debut with Rishab Shetty’s Kirik Party in 2016Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After 3 Kannada movies, the actress stepped into Tollywood making her big with Geetha Govindam, opposite Vijay Deverakonda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She garnered much fame with her Telugu debut as Rashmika and Vijay became the hit pair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She later picked more Telugu projects like Devadas and Dear ComradeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In just a few years of her career, she bagged movies with superstars such as Mahesh Babu, Karthi, and Allu Arjun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2021, she starred in Allu Arjun’s blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise as SrivalliSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Her character got famous and her fame got increased with her brilliant acting and moves in Sami Sami.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cementing her career down south in 6 years she made an entry in Bollywood as well with the movies Goodbye and Mission Majnu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After movies with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra, she has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipelineSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!