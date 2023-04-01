How Rashmika Mandanna became the national crush: Top 10 facts to know

Take a quick look at Rashmika Mandanna’s success journey in her career

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna journey

Rashmika Mandanna became one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema having worked for 6 years now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

National Crush

She has been tagged as a national crush for her cute charming personality

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Debut

Rashmika made her Kannada debut with Rishab Shetty’s Kirik Party in 2016

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tollywood

After 3 Kannada movies, the actress stepped into Tollywood making her big with Geetha Govindam, opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breakthrough role

She garnered much fame with her Telugu debut as Rashmika and Vijay became the hit pair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

More Telugu projects

She later picked more Telugu projects like Devadas and Dear Comrade

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shared screen with Superstars

In just a few years of her career, she bagged movies with superstars such as Mahesh Babu, Karthi, and Allu Arjun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa craze

In 2021, she starred in Allu Arjun’s blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise as Srivalli

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Srivalli Love

Her character got famous and her fame got increased with her brilliant acting and moves in Sami Sami.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood

Cementing her career down south in 6 years she made an entry in Bollywood as well with the movies Goodbye and Mission Majnu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Next Hindi Movie

After movies with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra, she has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses and their educational qualifications will inspire you

 

 Find Out More