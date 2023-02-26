How Sanjay Dutt at 63 stays fit

Sanjay Dutt is 63 and he totally does not look like his age. Here, take a look at his fitness regime which is inspirational and you must follow the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023
Sanjay Dutt is known for following a strict routine and working out two times in a day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor loves to do weight lifting along with dumbells, paddling, crunches and aerobic exercises.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor, twice daily works out for 45 minutes and also does Mixed Martial Arts to reduce excess fat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor also likes to exercise on the pull up bar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, for Panipat the actor had trained with 35 kg weighed armor for strengthening his core muscles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly the actor for KGF 2 had worked out for 4-5 hours two times everyday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dutt who was once a drug addict now refrains from alcohol and cigarettes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has left drinking post the birth of his two children.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dutt loves to eat food cooked at home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When he is hungry in between meals, he prefers to consume fruits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
