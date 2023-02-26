How Sanjay Dutt at 63 stays fit

Sanjay Dutt is 63 and he totally does not look like his age. Here, take a look at his fitness regime which is inspirational and you must follow the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Feb 26, 2023

Works out two times in a day

Sanjay Dutt is known for following a strict routine and working out two times in a day.

Workout routine

The actor loves to do weight lifting along with dumbells, paddling, crunches and aerobic exercises.

45 minutes

The actor, twice daily works out for 45 minutes and also does Mixed Martial Arts to reduce excess fat.

Pull ups

The actor also likes to exercise on the pull up bar.

Heavy weight training

Reportedly, for Panipat the actor had trained with 35 kg weighed armor for strengthening his core muscles.

4-5 hours workout

Reportedly the actor for KGF 2 had worked out for 4-5 hours two times everyday.

No bad habits

Dutt who was once a drug addict now refrains from alcohol and cigarettes.

Left alcohol

The actor has left drinking post the birth of his two children.

Home food

Dutt loves to eat food cooked at home.

Fruit lover

When he is hungry in between meals, he prefers to consume fruits.

