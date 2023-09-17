How Shah Rukh Khan made Pathaan, Jawan box office blockbusters? Secret REVEALED

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan were hit without promotions, here's how

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

SRK’s no-promotion strategy

Shah Rukh Khan's approach of minimal promotion was effective in both Pathaan and Jawan

No promotion on TV Shows

Shah Rukh Khan and team skipped promoting films on TV shows like The Kapil Sharma Show.

No interviews with news channels

Like Pathaan, even Jawan star cast didn’t give interviews to news channels.

No promotions with influencers

The team did not collaborate with influencers on social media to promote their films.

Marketing strategy

Pathaan and Jawan had lowkey marketing strategy.

Secret behind Pathaan and Jawan revealed

Well, Shah Rukh Khan’s secret of making 2 films Pathaan and Jawan blockbuster is a year has been decoded.

Ask SRK sessions

Shah Rukh Khan hosted ample of Ask SRK sessions on Twitter which attracted his fans to connect with him.

Engaging with fans

The actor engaged with fans and personally thanked them for their love and support.

Appreciated fans

In these films, SRK maintained a genuine connection with his true fans by appreciating and sharing their creative works.

SRK rely on fanbase

In an era where production houses allocate substantial budgets for marketing and advertising, Shah Rukh Khan and his team primarily depend on his star power and loyal fan base.

