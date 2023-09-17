How Shah Rukh Khan made Pathaan, Jawan box office blockbusters? Secret REVEALED

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan were hit without promotions, here's howSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's approach of minimal promotion was effective in both Pathaan and JawanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and team skipped promoting films on TV shows like The Kapil Sharma Show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Like Pathaan, even Jawan star cast didn’t give interviews to news channels.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The team did not collaborate with influencers on social media to promote their films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan and Jawan had lowkey marketing strategy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, Shah Rukh Khan’s secret of making 2 films Pathaan and Jawan blockbuster is a year has been decoded.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan hosted ample of Ask SRK sessions on Twitter which attracted his fans to connect with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor engaged with fans and personally thanked them for their love and support.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In these films, SRK maintained a genuine connection with his true fans by appreciating and sharing their creative works.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an era where production houses allocate substantial budgets for marketing and advertising, Shah Rukh Khan and his team primarily depend on his star power and loyal fan base.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
