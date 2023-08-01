How Taapsee Pannu bagged Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki? These top 10 films are the reason

Taapsee Pannu has established herself as a finest actress with her critically acclaimed performances

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is a talented and versatile actress and has delivered several critically acclaimed performances in her career.

Finest actor

She has showcased her ability to take on diverse and challenging roles and content driven projects.

Dunki

Her acting prowess has led her to sign Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, perhaps the biggest film of her career.

Taapsee Pannu critically acclaimed movies

Taapsee has earned immense recognition through her critically acclaimed movies.

Badla

Taapsee's role as Naina Sethi, a woman accused of murder, was well-received in this gripping suspense thriller.

Thappad

Taapsee's performance was widely praised for its depth and emotional impact in this powerful drama.

Mulk

Taapsee portrayed Aarti Mohammed, a lawyer fighting against prejudice, in this thought-provoking film that tackled issues of religious discrimination.

Manmarziyaan

Taapsee's performance as Rumi, a free-spirited woman caught between two lovers, received praise from critics and audiences alike.

Naam Shabana

In this spin-off of the movie "Baby," Taapsee reprised her role as Shabana, a strong and skilled undercover agent.

Soorma

Taapsee's portrayal of Harpreet Kaur, the love interest of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh, was praised for its sincerity and emotional depth.

Game Over

Taapsee impressed the audience with her performance as Swapna, a video game designer dealing with trauma and survival.

Baby

In this action thriller, Taapsee played an important supporting role as undercover agent Shabana Khan, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Pink

Taapsee garnered widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Minal Arora, a young woman who stands up against sexual harassment.

Saand Ki Aankh

Her portrayal of the real-life sharpshooter earned accolades.

