How Taapsee Pannu bagged Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki? These top 10 films are the reason

Taapsee Pannu has established herself as a finest actress with her critically acclaimed performancesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023
Taapsee Pannu is a talented and versatile actress and has delivered several critically acclaimed performances in her career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has showcased her ability to take on diverse and challenging roles and content driven projects.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her acting prowess has led her to sign Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, perhaps the biggest film of her career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee has earned immense recognition through her critically acclaimed movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee's role as Naina Sethi, a woman accused of murder, was well-received in this gripping suspense thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee's performance was widely praised for its depth and emotional impact in this powerful drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee portrayed Aarti Mohammed, a lawyer fighting against prejudice, in this thought-provoking film that tackled issues of religious discrimination.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee's performance as Rumi, a free-spirited woman caught between two lovers, received praise from critics and audiences alike.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this spin-off of the movie "Baby," Taapsee reprised her role as Shabana, a strong and skilled undercover agent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee's portrayal of Harpreet Kaur, the love interest of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh, was praised for its sincerity and emotional depth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee impressed the audience with her performance as Swapna, a video game designer dealing with trauma and survival.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this action thriller, Taapsee played an important supporting role as undercover agent Shabana Khan, showcasing her versatility as an actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee garnered widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Minal Arora, a young woman who stands up against sexual harassment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her portrayal of the real-life sharpshooter earned accolades.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!