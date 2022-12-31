How to rock maang tikkas like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and more

If you are a bride-to-be and want trendy jewellery inspiration then check out Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and many more wearing traditional maang tikkas.Source: Bollywood
The actress loves to keep everything royal just like her maang tikka. Isn't she looking stunning in this frame?Source: Bollywood
The Raazi actress knows to be glam in her own way and the best way to do it up with is a maang tikka.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked gorgeous in this pink lehenga set which she adorned with a small maang tikka.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked ethereal in this long maang tikka. Her traditional avatars are as hit as her movies.Source: Bollywood
This statement maang tikka of the actress is everything you need with a yellow kurta set.Source: Bollywood
All you need is a yellow lehenga and a stunning maang tikka maybe of diamond. Just like the actress you can miss on the other jewellery.Source: Bollywood
Keep it simple and extra like the star. This maang tikka is best for your day time functions.Source: Bollywood
If you need some creative inspiration for your wedding then all you need is this pretty maang tikka to complete your bridal look.Source: Bollywood
The actress was seen wearing her bright red gown and had teamed up her outfit with a beautiful maang tikka which every bride should wear.Source: Bollywood
The actress has often swooned us with her pretty traditional looks and we love her matha patti with maang tikka.Source: Bollywood
