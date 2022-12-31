How to rock maang tikkas like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and more

If you are a bride-to-be and want trendy jewellery inspiration then check out Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and many more wearing traditional maang tikkas.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan

The actress loves to keep everything royal just like her maang tikka. Isn't she looking stunning in this frame?

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

The Raazi actress knows to be glam in her own way and the best way to do it up with is a maang tikka.

Source: Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress looked gorgeous in this pink lehenga set which she adorned with a small maang tikka.

Source: Bollywood

Kriti Sanon

The actress looked ethereal in this long maang tikka. Her traditional avatars are as hit as her movies.

Source: Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor

This statement maang tikka of the actress is everything you need with a yellow kurta set.

Source: Bollywood

Ananya Panday

All you need is a yellow lehenga and a stunning maang tikka maybe of diamond. Just like the actress you can miss on the other jewellery.

Source: Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Keep it simple and extra like the star. This maang tikka is best for your day time functions.

Source: Bollywood

Kriti Kharbanda

If you need some creative inspiration for your wedding then all you need is this pretty maang tikka to complete your bridal look.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

The actress was seen wearing her bright red gown and had teamed up her outfit with a beautiful maang tikka which every bride should wear.

Source: Bollywood

Aditi Rao Hydari

The actress has often swooned us with her pretty traditional looks and we love her matha patti with maang tikka.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 happy Bollywood movies to watch with bae on New Year 2023 eve

 

 Find Out More