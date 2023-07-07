How would Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal and more top Bollywood actors look like in a war movie? AI recreation will leave you stumped
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023
Ayushmann Khurrana in an intense avatar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshvardhan Rane looks fierce.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff looks furious in this avatar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How Vicky Kaushal will look like when on a war.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
AI-generated image of Aditya Roy Kapur in a war movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan can now star in a war movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth Malhotra can be a calm warrior according to AI.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidyut Jammwal looks like the most promising warrior.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here’s how Siddhant Chaturvedi will look in a war movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan as a warrior if he was to feature in a war film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An artist named Shahid created these looks of Bollywood stars in a war movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a look at big star cameos in Karan Johar movies
Find Out More