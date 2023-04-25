Honey Singh's 22 kg weight loss journey
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023
Honey Singh was allowed to eat carbs only on the days he worked out.
Honey Singh majorly ate meat, fish, eggs, vegetables, fruit, nuts to name a few.
The rapper did a lot of kickboxing training.
Bodyweight circuit exercises also helped Honey Singh.
Honey Singh did a lot of abs exercises which included 2-3 rounds.
Honey Singh endured a lot of physical and mental pain to reduce.
Shadowboxing, kickboxing were the rappers favourite exercises.
Honey Singh transformed himself during the lockdown.
Honey Singh started incorporating healthy oils into his diet.
Honey Singh went on a low-carb diet and was trained by Rahul Kaul reportedly.
