Honey Singh's 22 kg weight loss journey

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023

Honey Singh was allowed to eat carbs only on the days he worked out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Honey Singh majorly ate meat, fish, eggs, vegetables, fruit, nuts to name a few.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The rapper did a lot of kickboxing training.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bodyweight circuit exercises also helped Honey Singh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Honey Singh did a lot of abs exercises which included 2-3 rounds.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Honey Singh endured a lot of physical and mental pain to reduce.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shadowboxing, kickboxing were the rappers favourite exercises.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Honey Singh transformed himself during the lockdown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Honey Singh started incorporating healthy oils into his diet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Honey Singh went on a low-carb diet and was trained by Rahul Kaul reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood celebs' casting couch experiences

 

 Find Out More